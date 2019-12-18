Black Attys Largely Left Behind In Law Firm Diversity Push

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 3:52 PM EST) -- Even as the overall percentage of attorneys of color within U.S. law firms has gone up, the proportion of African American associates is about the same today as it was 10 years ago, according to a report released Wednesday. Between 2009 and 2019, the proportion of law firm associates of color increased from 19.7% to 25.4%, with increases in the ranks of Asian and Latino associates, while the proportion of African American associates increased just 0.1 of a percentage point, according to the National Association for Law Placement’s 2019 Report on Diversity in U.S. Law Firms. A decade ago 4.66% of law...

