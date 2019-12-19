A Timeline Of Libra's Bumpy 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:40 PM EST) -- In May 2018, months after Bitcoin's precipitous price explosion and subsequent crash put a spotlight on cryptocurrency, grumblings about a new blockchain division at Facebook materialized into media reports that the company was planning to launch its own digital currency, with Facebook vice president and former PayPal executive David Marcus at the helm. The social media giant would only publicly say at the time that it was "exploring ways to leverage the power of blockchain technology." On June 18, the company formally announced its plan to reach a global unbanked population of 1.7 billion with a digital currency called Libra, expected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS