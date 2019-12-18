Fed. Circ. Faults PTAB Decision Upholding Bike Chain Patent

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday vacated a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding a bicycle component patent owned by SRAM, saying the board incorrectly held that the company's evidence that its product was successful and met with praise meant the patent is not obvious. The appeals court said that so-called "secondary considerations" evidence, including industry praise and high sales of SRAM LLC's bicycle chain ring called the X-Sync, was not properly tied to the patent itself, since the X-Sync included features that are not claimed in the patent. It is only appropriate to use secondary considerations evidence to find that a patent is not...

