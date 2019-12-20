Beyond Chevron: The Fight To Kill Agency Independence

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:52 PM EST) -- A new U.S. Supreme Court is giving conservative legal groups the confidence to look beyond "Chevron deference" and attack the independence of agencies like the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission as part of their broader war on the administrative state. President Donald Trump's two appointees to the high court are ushering in an era of administrative law by chipping away at agency power. Since Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh joined its bench, the Supreme Court has dramatically curtailed the "Auer" deference that judges had given regulators in disputes over the meaning of regulations. It also appears close to...

