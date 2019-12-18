3 Firms Steer Voya Financial's $1.3B Sale Of Life Insurance Biz

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- Voya Financial said Wednesday it will sell off its individual life insurance business to insurance manager Resolution Life in a roughly $1.25 billion deal steered by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Eversheds Sutherland. The sale will allow Voya Financial Inc. to streamline its business and complete its multiyear corporate restructuring, the announcement said. Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd. will take on “substantially all” of Voya’s in-force individual life insurance business, the announcement said. In-force refers to policies that are paid and active. Voya executives said the deal would allow the New York-based company to focus on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS