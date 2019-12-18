EU Clears Danaher $21B GE Biopharma Buy With Divestitures

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- Danaher has won the go-ahead from the European Commission to buy General Electrics’ biopharma portfolio for $21.4 billion on the condition that Danaher first unloads five biotech companies that manufacture key instruments for the development of medicines. “Danaher offered to divest several businesses in order to preserve effective competition in the supply of inputs to the bioprocessing industry. This is to the benefit of patients,” said Margrethe Vestager, the commission’s chief of competition policy, in a press release Tuesday. The package Danaher agreed to drop — U.S.- and China-based molecular characterization business MolDev ForteBio and four Pall Corp. bioprocessing companies around...

