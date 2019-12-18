Varde Nabs $2.47B For 13th Flagship Investment Fund

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:26 PM EST) -- Minnesota-based Varde Partners said Wednesday it has wrapped up its 13th flagship investment vehicle after securing $2.47 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in credit, distressed assets, real estate and financial services. The fund, billed as Varde Fund XIII, shot past its original $2 billion target, according to a statement. It has a flexible mandate allowing for investments in a variety of credit and credit-related assets, and will also seek out investments in special situations along with areas like real estate and financial services. Capital commitments were made by both new and existing Varde investors. "Over the past...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS