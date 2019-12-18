Blockchain Of Things To Pay SEC $250K For Unregistered ICO

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:21 PM EST) -- Technology company Blockchain of Things Inc. settled claims with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday that it conducted a nearly $13 million unregistered initial coin offering. Blockchain of Things, or BCOT, agreed to pay a fine of $250,000, register its tokens with the regulator, and pay back any investors who file a claim, according to the order. BCOT, which aims to improve existing blockchain technology, sold digital tokens between December 2017 and July 2018, in an effort to raise funds for further development of its platform and proprietary technology, known as Catenis, the SEC said. The regulator took issue with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS