Private Equity Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 2:30 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP handled many major private equity matters over the past year, including guiding across the finish line Brookfield Business Partners' $13.2 billion deal for the power solutions business of Johnson Controls and steering Warburg Pincus in a $5.1 billion transaction involving portfolio company SemGroup, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Private Equity Groups of the Year. Although it may not have the same quantity of private equity partners as some competing law firms, Davis Polk is confident in the ability of its private equity group to land work on the industry's biggest deals. In fact,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS