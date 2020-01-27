Private Equity Group Of The Year: Kirkland

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented private equity giants Thoma Bravo LLC in its $2.1 billion buyout of cybersecurity group Imperva Inc. and guided Bain Capital on its $2 billion acquisition of Rocket Software, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2019 Private Equity Groups of the Year. Kirkland led the world last year in most private equity deals worked and highest total value of transactions, according to data from Mergermarket. In 2019, it worked on 338 deals globally with a cumulative value of more than $168 billion, an increase of 24% from 2018. This marks the ninth year in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS