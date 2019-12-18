Sens. Confirm District Judge For Ohio As 12 Await Votes

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2019, 5:24 PM EST) -- Senators on Wednesday confirmed a state judge to the federal bench in the Southern District of Ohio, the first of up to 13 trial court picks the Senate may approve in a year-end push that could give President Donald Trump as many as 185 judicial appointments. The confirmation opens a week that could see new district judges sent to New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, New Mexico and North Dakota. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., last week set in motion the approval process for 13 of Trump's picks. On Wednesday afternoon, the chamber's leadership announced an agreement to consider...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS