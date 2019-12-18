Emerge Energy's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd In Delaware

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2019, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a modified Chapter 11 plan of fracking sand miner Emerge Energy Services LP and its affiliates, after issues with liability releases that led her to reject a prior plan were addressed. During a brief hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens gave her nod to the plan after Emerge revised the plan and accompanying confirmation order to assure creditors consented to releases that will waive potential future claims that can be sought against certain parties. In a decision earlier this month, Judge Owens rejected a prior version of the plan, ruling that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS