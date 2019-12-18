Longtime GOP Aide OK'd For Pa. Commonwealth Court Seat

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- With a handful of vociferous dissents from some Democratic lawmakers, a longtime GOP legislative aide won confirmation from the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday to fill a vacancy on the state’s Commonwealth Court. While J. Andrew Crompton, who has spent nearly three decades as a top attorney for the Senate’s Republican caucus, easily won confirmation by a vote of 42-7, that didn’t stop at least one lawmaker from branding him a “political hack.” “Mr. Crompton is not qualified to be on the Commonwealth Court; he never should’ve been nominated,” Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, said during a press conference prior to Wednesday’s vote....

