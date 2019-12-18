Blank Rome Says Andrus Wagstaff Owes Pelvic Mesh Fees

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:29 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP has sued Andrus Wagstaff PC in Pennsylvania federal court, saying it is "beyond argument" that Andrus Wagstaff owes the Philadelphia-based firm nearly half a million dollars in fees related to multidistrict litigation concerning allegedly defective pelvic mesh implants. Blank Rome claimed in a lawsuit filed Monday that it was hired by Andrus Wagstaff to help increase the amount of attorney fees the Colorado-headquartered firm was awarded for its work on massive multidistrict litigation that accused Boston Scientific Corp. of making defective pelvic mesh implants. According to Blank Rome's lawsuit, a court-appointed committee had initially recommended setting aside $8,715,000...

