FCA Probes Claims BoE News Conferences Were Hacked

Law360, London (December 19, 2019, 1:43 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday it is investigating claims that high-speed traders eavesdropped on market-sensitive press conferences by Bank of England officials slightly ahead of their official video broadcast. The City regulator said it has been given reports that audio feeds of press conferences at the Bank of England were passed to traders. (iStock) The City regulator said it has received reports that audio feeds of central bank press conferences, which act as a backup in case the main video broadcast fails, were passed to traders. The bank’s press conferences, particularly those following meetings of the monetary policy committee, often...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS