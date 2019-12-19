Insurers Face Heightened Risks In 2020, Regulator Says

Law360, London (December 19, 2019, 3:23 PM GMT) -- Insurers and pension funds in Europe have struggled to make a profit because of a prolonged low-yield environment, which could also affect their solvency capital position, the European sector regulator warned. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said in its financial stability report on Wednesday that economic uncertainty over Brexit and trade tensions had led to central banks keeping interest rates low. That meant additional strain on the stability of insurers and pension funds over the past six months and in the near term, the regulator warned, as investments turn over a lower profit. “Over the past six months, we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS