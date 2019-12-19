UK Telecoms Boss Handed 7-Year Ban For 21M Cold Calls

Law360, London (December 19, 2019, 6:35 PM GMT) -- The boss of a now-insolvent telecommunications consultancy has been disqualified for seven years after he was found to have made 21 million cold calls over a four-month period, a government agency said Thursday, taking advantage of a new law on nuisance calls. Jason Gambling's telecommunications consultancy company, The Legend Alliance, was investigated by the Information Commissioner's Office after it received complaints from people who had received the unwanted calls. The Insolvency Service has now slapped Gambling with a seven-year disqualification order, meaning he cannot run, own or promote a company without court permission, effective from Dec.10. “Directors of companies who...

