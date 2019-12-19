Jones Day Reps PolyOne In $1.45B Deal For Clariant Unit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- Polymer manufacturer PolyOne, advised by Jones Day, unveiled plans Thursday to snap Clariant’s global color and masterbatch business through a pair of deals worth $1.45 billion. Ohio-based PolyOne Corp. said it will buy the color and additive masterbatch businesses of Clariant and Clariant subsidiary Clariant Chemicals India Ltd. The Clariant units provide specialty technologies for end markets like consumer, packaging and health care. They boast 46 manufacturing operations and technology centers that span 29 countries. Their roughly 3,600 employees are also expected to join PolyOne’s color, additives and inks segments. PolyOne’s chief executive lauded the transaction as a milestone for the...

