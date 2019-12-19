Gas Producer Arsenal Resources Gets Nod On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (December 19, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- Bankrupt natural gas producer Arsenal Resources Development LLC moved without a hitch through Chapter 11 plan confirmation in Delaware on Thursday, positioning the company for a $360 million debt-for-equity swap and $100 million equity capital infusion to refinance other debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon had relatively few questions for the company, which opened its case Nov. 8 seeking fast-track handling of its reorganization. Jamie J. Fell of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, counsel to the debtors, told Judge Shannon that, "from a high level, the plan provides term loan noteholders fully equitized debt," while Chambers Energy Capital II LP...

