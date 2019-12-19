TiVo, Xperi Form $3B Co. With Help From Cooley, Skadden

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:35 PM EST) -- TiVo, advised by Cooley, and Skadden-led Xperi detailed plans Thursday to combine in an all-stock deal to form a consumer and entertainment technology platform with an enterprise value of $3 billion. News of the merger with Xperi Corp. comes after TiVo Corp. earlier this year had said it planned to separate into two business lines by spinning off its product business for its intellectual property business. The companies, which are both based in San Jose, California, said the tie-up stands to unite TiVo's expertise in content aggregation, discovery and recommendation with Xperi's reach into the home, auto and mobile device ecosystems...

