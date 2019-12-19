Broker And RSA-Owned Insurer Develop Fraud-Predicting AI

Law360, London (December 19, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT) -- Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson said it has teamed up with a Swedish insurer owned by British-based giant RSA Group to expand the use of artificial intelligence to spot fraudulent claims. Trygg-Hansa, an insurer specializing in general insurance, will expand its use of Willis Towers Watson’s Radar Live software to use analytics and machine learning to detect complex fraud patterns and weed out fraudulent claims, Willis Towers said in a statement on Thursday. The platform uses data to “uncover hidden fraud patterns and complex relationships within social networks,” Sascha Firle, director of advanced analytics at Trygg-Hansa, said. “This reduces payouts on fraudulent claims,...

