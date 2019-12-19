Robinhood To Pay $1.25M For Violating FINRA Trade Rule

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:49 PM EST) -- Trading platform Robinhood Financial LLC will pay a $1.25 million fine for allegedly shirking its obligation to make sure broker-dealers executing trades for its users were getting them the most bang for their buck, the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Thursday. According to a statement and order released Thursday, the penalty is part of a settlement agreement between the regulator and the fintech company under which the trading platform neither admits nor denies the FINRA allegations. FINRA said Thursday that between October 2016 and November 2017, the company did not properly ensure it was complying with FINRA’s best execution rule,...

