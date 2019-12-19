Carlyle-Backed Atotech Confidentially Files US Public Offering

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- German specialty chemicals company Atotech said Thursday it has confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering in the U.S., teeing up a possible exit for its private equity backer The Carlyle Group. The draft registration was filed by Atotech Ltd., which is expected to become The Atotech Group’s indirect parent, the announcement said. Atotech said it hasn’t yet determined the number of common shares it plans to offer, nor their pricing. Atotech focuses on surface-finishing solutions and is also involved in semiconductor manufacturing and services for printed circuit boards, according to its website. Its products are used in the consumer...

