PTAB Blocks Pharma Co.'s Repetitive Challenge To Iron Patent

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board won't let Pharmacosmos A/S challenge a Daiichi Sankyo unit's iron treatment patent for the second time, as the drugmaker is using the successful part of its first attempt as a "roadmap" to fix the unsuccessful part. The first time Pharmacosmos challenged American Regent's patent, the board only instituted part of the requested inter partes review, and then invalidated those claims. On Wednesday, the PTAB said American Regent can't get another shot at invalidating the claims the board didn't review the first time around. The previous IPR was conducted before the U.S. Supreme Court in April...

