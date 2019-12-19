Hunton Notches Coverage Of Lost Revenue After Harvey

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- A Texas judge has ruled that Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is entitled to coverage from a Chubb Ltd. unit for losses a predecessor firm suffered when Hurricane Harvey disrupted business at its Houston office for more than two weeks. In a pair of brief orders issued Wednesday, Judge Tanya Garrison granted Hunton's motion for partial summary judgment while denying Chubb unit Great Northern Insurance Co.'s competing motion, paving the way for the law firm to potentially recover over $1 million in post-Harvey business income losses suffered by one of its predecessor firms, Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP. Hunton was formed by the...

