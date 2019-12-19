Virginia Sens. Ask USDA To Fix Hemp Rule Headaches

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to consider making changes to its rule governing hemp production, highlighting some of the headaches the regulations have been causing for farmers since the rule was released a few months ago. The lawmakers, both Democrats, argued in their Tuesday letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue that the regulation’s protocols for testing the crop for THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana its high, were especially onerous. The concerns echo protests hemp industry stakeholders made during the period of public comment on the rule, and a letter Oregon's senators, also...

