ViacomCBS Taps Ex-Bingham Partner As Compliance Head

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- ViacomCBS Inc. has named former Bingham McCutchen LLP partner Henry Moniz as chief compliance officer of the newly combined entertainment giant, the product of a long-awaited reunion of Viacom and CBS that closed earlier this month. Moniz, a 15-year Viacom veteran and senior vice president, will report directly to ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish. He will also serve as the company's chief audit executive and advise the board of directors on its governance and oversight roles, according to ViacomCBS. Moniz is the latest of several in-house appointments since the $30.5 billion tie-up, which brought together storied media properties and created...

