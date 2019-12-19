Senate Report Reveals CPSC Lax On Cos. With Safety Issues

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:07 PM EST) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission bowed to companies it was investigating for safety issues, including companies that make products for children, according to a Senate report released on Thursday. The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Minority Staff reviewed a number of high-profile failures to carry out effective recalls of dangerous products and found that those lapses weren't because of staffing shortages or the lack of legal authority. Instead, they're because of a "a pattern of inappropriate deference to industry" that CPSC leadership has shown in recent years. One product highlighted in the report was Fisher-Price's infant sleeper. Earlier...

