Zest Soap Maker Can Tap $25M In Ch. 11 Financing Loans

Law360, Wilmington (December 19, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- A private equity-backed company that makes personal hygiene and beauty products including Zest soap received permission Thursday in a Delaware bankruptcy court to tap into $25 million of post-petition financing to fund its Chapter 11 case. During a hearing in Wilmington, High Ridge Brands Co. attorney Edmon L. Morton of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said a group of prepetition senior secured lenders was providing $40 million in debtor-in-possession loans to allow the debtor to pursue an all-asset sale process or a restructuring path. On an interim basis, High Ridge was asking to tap into $25 million of that financing...

