Hogan Lovells Announces New CEO, Deputy CEO

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:01 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells has announced its next global CEO and deputy CEO, moving its current head for Asia Pacific and Middle East and the leader of its litigation, arbitration and employment practice to the respective roles. On July 1, Miguel Zaldivar will replace current CEO Steve Immelt, while Michael Davison will replace Deputy CEO David Hudd, according to Hogan Lovells. They will serve four-year terms. Immelt and Davison began heading Hogan Lovells in July 2014. Revenue hit $2.1 billion in 2018, up from $1.7 billion in 2013, according to the announcement. Hogan Lovells in August landed on Law360's Global 20 list for the ninth...

