SG Tells Justices To Skip 'Unsuitable' Abstract Patent Appeal

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- The solicitor general is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to pass on another appeal seeking to clarify what is eligible for patent protection, saying that the case concerning patenting abstract ideas is “unsuitable” for review because it involves patents that are invalid regardless of the eligibility approach. In a 24-page brief Wednesday, U.S. Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco told the justices to deny the September petition for certiorari filed by Trading Technologies International Inc., which is asking the justices to either define what exactly is abstract — and therefore ineligible for protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act — or...

