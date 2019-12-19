FTC Wants To Put Cereal Merger Back In The Box

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission took the unusual step Thursday of challenging a still-pending merger despite initially clearing the tie-up, announcing it would seek to block a $110 million deal between producers of "private label" cereals that grocery stores can sell under their own brands. The language of the FTC announcement follows the standard antitrust playbook, asserting that Post Holdings Inc.’s bid for TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s “private label ready-to-eat cereal business” would give Post a more than 60% market share in “an already highly concentrated market.” But the announcement leaves out that the FTC had previously given the companies a green light....

