Project Finance Group Of The Year: Kirkland

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP helped lenders facilitate more than $1 billion in financing for a major natural gas-fueled power project in Ohio and assisted Blackstone Group's effort to gain an equity interest in a roughly $2 billion pipeline project, earning it a place among Law360's 2019 Project Finance Groups of the Year. Rohit Chaudhry, a partner at the firm, said Kirkland has seen tremendous growth in its practice since its launch as a small Houston-based team in 2014. Now there are roughly 250 attorneys at the firm doing energy work. Chaudhry joined in February 2018 and was one of its first...

