Private Equity Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP guided more than $91 billion in over 200 private equity transactions in the year ended Oct. 15, including advising Bain Capital LLC in the creation of a new biopharmaceutical company and the acquisition of U.S. Renal Care Inc., earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Private Equity Groups of the Year. Ropes & Gray's roughly 180 private equity attorneys are spread across the firm's offices, with most based in New York City. Other principal private equity offices include Boston — where the firm was founded — Chicago, San Francisco, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul....

