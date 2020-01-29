Private Equity Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher advised on a plethora of private equity transactions in 2019, including Blackstone Group's $18.7 billion acquisition of the logistics assets of investment manager GLP and Hellman & Friedman's $11 billion buyout of human resources software provider Ultimate Software, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Private Equity Groups of the Year. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's inclusion on the list marks the eighth-straight year its private equity practice group has been honored. The firm advised on many of the most notable private equity transactions of 2019 for an impressive list of PE clients that includes Blackstone, KKR &...

