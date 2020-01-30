Private Equity Group Of The Year: Weil

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 1:55 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's private equity practice helped close some of the biggest deals in the industry, including SoftBank's $9.5 billion rescue of WeWork following its failed IPO and Brookfield's $4.8 billion majority stake in Oaktree Capital Group, making it one of Law360's 2019 Private Equity Groups of the Year. The firm's role guiding SoftBank's $9.5 billion investment in WeWork — an 80% stake in the company on the heels of a tumultuous failed IPO process that also saw the departure of ex-CEO Adam Neumann — was a highlight in a strong year for the practice group. The deal, approved in...

