Product Liability Group Of The Year: Dechert

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP's work representing Purdue Pharma LP in opioid litigation around the country, including in the multidistrict litigation in Ohio federal court and numerous suits brought by state attorneys general, landed it as a Law360 2019 Product Liability Group of the Year. Practice group co-chair Mark Cheffo said that handling the opioid litigation was probably the most challenging, but in many regards, the most rewarding litigation that the group has taken on, since they were required to juggle many aspects of litigation at the same time, such as witness preparation and discussions about settlement. "I think our team was at its best,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS