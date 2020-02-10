Product Liability Group Of The Year: Jones Day

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 2:36 PM EST) -- Representing Merck & Co. in a unanimous win in the U.S. Supreme Court over its medication Fosamax and reversing a $23.6 billion verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. are among the big wins that earned Jones Day a spot as one of Law360's 2019 Product Liability Groups of the Year. Stephanie Parker, who oversees the product liability litigation practice, told Law360 that one reason for the firm's success is that the product liability group is woven into the business and tort litigation practice that she also co-leads. The tort side of the group is primarily product liability, Parker said, adding that...

