Product Liability Group Of The Year: Simmons Hanly

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- A multimillion-dollar jury verdict against Ford Motor Co. over asbestos that caused a mechanic's mesothelioma and several multimillion-dollar settlements in the first bellwether case in sprawling multidistrict litigation over the opioid epidemic have earned Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC a spot as one of Law360's 2019 Product Liability Groups of the Year. The practice group has 50 dedicated attorneys — although all 85 of the firm's attorneys do work in the area — across offices in Alton, Illinois, New York, Chicago, St. Louis, San Francisco and Los Angeles. It has been at the forefront of asbestos and opioid cases, pushing for big...

