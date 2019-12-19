Ch. 11 Trustee To Take Over Liddle & Robinson

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Chapter 11 trustee will soon take the reins of embattled New York employment law firm Liddle & Robinson, after a bankruptcy judge said Thursday the move was necessary to ensure the case is wrapped up quickly. During a lengthy hearing that saw him repeatedly chide opposing attorneys to focus less on the personal attacks that have defined the case since its inception and more on the legal issues at hand, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said he needed to do something to move the case along. Liddle & Robinson LLP filed for bankruptcy in July amid a loan dispute with litigation...

