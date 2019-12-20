FCA's Andrew Bailey Becomes Next BoE Chief

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 3:04 PM GMT) -- Andrew Bailey will succeed Mark Carney as the new governor of the Bank of England, the government announced on Friday, as he takes on the mandate to lead the economy with Britain leaving the European Union. Bailey, currently chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, will become the 121st governor of the 325-year-old central bank on March 16. The bank is responsible not just for monetary policy but also the oversight of financial services and insurers through its regulatory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority. The incoming governor served as chief executive of the PRA before taking over at the FCA in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS