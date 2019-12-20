Pharmacy Delivery Service Gets 1st Official UK GDPR Fine

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 6:58 PM GMT) -- Britain’s data watchdog said Friday it has fined a pharmacy £275,000 ($358,800) for failing to protect the security of its customers' information, in the first fine formally issued by the agency under under European Union rules. London-based Doorstep Dispensaree Ltd., which supplies medicines to customers and care homes, had a “cavalier attitude to data protection,” having left hundreds of thousands of patient records in unsecured storage since at least May 2018, the Information Commissioner's Office said. “The careless way Doorstep Dispensaree stored special category data failed to protect it from accidental damage or loss,” Steve Eckersley, director of investigations at the...

