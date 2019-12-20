Guralp Founder, Exec Acquitted In SFO Bribery Case

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 11:39 AM GMT) -- The founder and a former executive of a scientific instruments manufacturer were acquitted on Friday of conspiracy to make corrupt payments to a South Korean official, after the company made a deal with the Serious Fraud Office to pay £2.1 million ($2.7 million) under a deferred prosecution agreement. The founder of the company and its former sales head wept as the jury at Southwark Crown Court acquitted them of conspiracy to make corrupt payments. (AP) Cansun Guralp, founder of Guralp Systems Ltd., and former sales head Natalie Pearce were in tears as the jury read out its verdict at Southwark Crown Court. They...

