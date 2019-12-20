Akin Gump Accused Of Exploiting 'Hobbled' Exec To Loot Co.

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- A onetime Akin Gump lawyer drained the coffers of an internet business led by a drug-abusing chief executive, according to a malpractice and fraud suit filed against the firm Thursday in New York state court. The complaint from domain holder Future Media Architects Inc. accuses its former BigLaw firm of a host of misdeeds and ethical violations as its personnel took advantage of "hobbled" ex-CEO Thunayan Al-Ghanim, looting hundreds of thousands of dollars and selling off company assets on the cheap. The suit further alleges that after the firm acknowledged that former senior counsel Heidi Liss had misappropriated FMA funds and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS