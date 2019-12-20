Sanofi Latest To Tell Full Fed. Circ. Arthrex Changed The Law

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:54 PM EST) -- Sanofi-Aventis told the full Federal Circuit Thursday that its decision that the structure of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is unconstitutional is a “dramatic change in the law” that should apply even when companies didn’t raise the issue in their briefs. The drugmaker filed a petition for en banc review of a Nov. 19 panel decision upholding the PTAB’s finding that Mylan had shown patents on Sanofi’s insulin product are invalid. Sanofi said the decision cannot stand because the court’s Arthrex ruling weeks earlier held that PTAB judges were unconstitutionally appointed. While the panel held Sanofi had waived the right...

