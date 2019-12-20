DC Circ. Backs NLRB's Censure Of Hospital For Firing Nurse

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:27 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed a National Labor Relations Board ruling that an Ohio hospital unlawfully mistreated its nurses after they voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, finding that a veteran registered nurse's firing was punishment for her union support. The panel upheld four unfair labor practice findings against Affinity Medical Center stemming from its conduct after the August 2012 election, saying the board cited the sort of “substantial evidence” that the circuit courts look for when reviewing its decisions. “The board’s decision easily clears that bar,” Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland wrote for the panel....

