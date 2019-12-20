Crypto Startup Plans Token IPO That Could Raise $150M

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency exchange startup INX Ltd. said Friday it will launch a roadshow in January for an initial public offering of security tokens that could net nearly $150 million to develop trading platforms, guided by three firms including U.S. counsel from McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Gibraltar-based INX plans to offer 130 million tokens priced between 65 cents and $1.15 each, a range that would raise between $84.5 million and $149.5 million. INX said proceeds will fund regulated platforms that would trade blockchain-related assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens and their derivatives. Blockchain is the technology that underpins digital currency. INX said proceeds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS