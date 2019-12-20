DEA, FDA Shut Down 44 Websites Selling Illegal Vapes

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:06 PM EST) -- Federal regulators shut down 44 websites advertising illicit THC vaping cartridges Friday, part of a crackdown on suppliers amid a nationwide spate of lung injuries tied to black market cannabis vaping products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration said the offending sites were identified with the help of patients and families affected by the vaping crisis, though none of them offered products that have been confirmed as sources of a lung illness that has sickened more than 2,500 people and killed 54. “We need to fully understand the causes of vaping- related lung injuries,” FDA Commissioner Stephen...

