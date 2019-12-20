Gaming Co. Settles $151M Antitrust Suit Funding Dispute

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:30 PM EST) -- A company that allegedly withheld more than its fair cut of a $151 million antitrust deal has agreed to pay more than $1.2 million to end a Colorado man’s claims that he wasn’t fully repaid for helping fund the underlying suit. Aces Up Gaming Inc. — one of four companies that took Scientific Games Corp. to court over its allegedly unlawful competition in the automatic card shuffler market — agreed to pay Derek Webb the full $1.2 million he claimed it owed under a litigation funding agreement, as well as his nearly $400,000 in attorneys’ fees, his lawyer, Darren J. Lemieux...

