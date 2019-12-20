Houlihan's Gets Nod For $40M Del. Ch. 11 Sale To Landry's

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- Casual restaurant chain Houlihan’s Inc. secured Chapter 11 approval for a $40 million cash sale of most assets to Landry’s LLC Friday, after a Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected unsecured creditor objections to inclusion of unidentified and unvalued litigation rights in the deal. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath told Jason R. Adams of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, counsel to the official committee of unsecured creditors, that neither the buyer nor seller needed to provide a reason for giving up the “causes of action.” The deal, set to close before the new year, will, in addition to cash, transfer to Landry’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS